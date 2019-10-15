Cow capers: North Ridgeville officers work to corral cow that fell out of truck

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio– His name is Moodini. Seriously.

North Ridgeville police responded to an unusual call Tuesday afternoon and ended up getting a lesson in cow herding. The whole story was detailed on the police department’s Facebook page.

A truck was pulling a trailer when the back door opened and a cow fell out on Root Road. The animal, which wasn’t injured, evaded officers.

“We go left, he goes right. We go right, he goes left. He manages to get across Root Road with three cruisers trying to corral him before he fights a Subaru,” police said.

At one point, they managed to corner him in an open garage at Worcester’s, but he ran out an open door and headed for the highway.

” Officer Ryan (Jones) has a decision to make, and he chooses ninja warrior over the other. He sprints up the embankment, heads him off, and talks him out of being murdered by a semi,” police said. “Long story short, we are able to corral him while driving our trusty steeds….well, Police Interceptors, through a really nice and understanding farmer’s soybean field. (Sorry again).”

When the owner arrived, he let two more cows loose. That helped convince the renegade to get back on the trailer.

No one was hurt, cows included, during the ordeal.