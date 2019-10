Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Jeannie Rice as one of Cleveland's Own!

Rice is a local legend in the world of racing.

At 71-years-old, she just became the world record holder for fastest time in the half marathon for her age group.

She also set the age group marathon world record at the 2018 Chicago Marathon.

