Cleveland police officer arrested on charge of domestic violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland patrol officer was arrested Friday by Lakewood Police Department on a charge of domestic violence.

According to a release from the city of Cleveland, Stevie Green, Jr. was relieved from duty and will remain suspended without pay pending the adjudication of his criminal charges.

According to Lakewood police, a female went to the front counter of the Lakewood Police Department Oct. 11, indicating she was involved in a physical confrontation with her boyfriend. The female told an officer that she is pregnnant with the male’s child. The female had a visible injury and indicated she was the victim of physical violence and threats of violence.

Green was later arrested at the scene of the altercation.

He was hired in November 2018. His most recent assignment was to the Third District, Basic Patrol Section.

