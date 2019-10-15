× Car crashes after 30-minute police chase through several east side cities; 2 arrested

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A vehicle crashed into a brick sign and utility pole after a police chase that lasted over 30 minutes on the city’s east side early Tuesday.

According to police, Cleveland Heights police initiated the chase at around 1 a.m. The chase went through several east side cities before the suspect’s vehicle crashed at East 107th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

After the vehicle hit the sign and pole, it crashed into trees and a fence.

The driver fled on foot. A passenger in the car was taken into custody and was transported by EMS with minor injuries. The driver was found about an hour later hiding in a backyard about a block away from the crash scene.

It’s not clear why police began chasing the vehicle.