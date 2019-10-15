× Browns trade center Austin Corbett to Rams

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns traded center Austin Corbett to the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

In exchange, the Browns received an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.

Cleveland selected Corbett in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s appeared in 14 games with the Browns and started once.

