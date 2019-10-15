Offensive guard Austin Corbett #63 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Lions 20-16. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Browns trade center Austin Corbett to Rams
BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns traded center Austin Corbett to the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
In exchange, the Browns received an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.
Cleveland selected Corbett in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s appeared in 14 games with the Browns and started once.