Baker Mayfield watches practice on Tuesday with hip injury, expected to play against Patriots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio--The bye week comes at a good time for the Cleveland Browns who are battling some injuries, including at the quarterback position.

Baker Mayfield was a spectator at Tuesday’s practice as he recovers from a hip injury suffered Sunday during the Seattle Seahawks game. Mayfield did not miss any game action, but did leave the field briefly to be evaluated.

“Just giving him a break physically,” said head coach Freddie Kitchens on Tuesday after practice. “Just trying to get his body back a little bit.”

Kitchens said he had no doubt Mayfield will be ready to play the New England Patriots on Oct. 27.

It has been a rough start to the 2019 season for Mayfield, who leads the league in interceptions with 11 through six games.

“The one thing I harp on, we are not making a lot of bad choices, we are just making some mistakes,” said Browns quarterbacks coach Ryan Lindley. “When you make mistakes twice, then you are making bad choices.”

Mayfield has struggled in the red zone this year as well, he’s just 4 of 17 inside the 10-yard line.

“We haven’t spent a ton of time of looking at everybody else, but this is the week we will evaluate that,” said Lindley when asked if Mayfield is throwing too much inside the red zone. “I think the bye week came at a good time.”

Mentally, Kitchens said he believes Mayfield is in a good place and will be just fine heading into the second half of the season when it begins in New England.

“He is going to be physically in better shape going into New England, yes. He will be in a better place mentally, too,” Kitchens said.

Defensive backs Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward both said they have been practicing at full speed and will be ready to play against the Patriots. Both missed the past few games with a hamstring injury.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here