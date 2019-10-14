Winless at home: Cleveland Browns’ biggest obstacle is the Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – No matter who they’re playing, no one has hurt the Browns more than the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns’ failure to play clean football has wiped out any potential lead they’ve had in nearly every game this season.

Some might complain about the officiating in Sunday’s game, but the central theme that continues to come up after every game is “too many mistakes.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown 11 interceptions this season, three of them yesterday.

He now leads the NFL in interceptions.

The Browns had 4 turnovers and 9 penalties in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks that amounted to 83 total yards.

“Too many mistakes. Too many mistakes in the red zone,” Head Coach Freddie Kitchens said in the postgame press conference.

“We just have to recognize the critical errors that were made and correct those. We were pretty efficient when we did not kill our self.”

Cleveland turned a 20-6 leave into another loss at home, and more fan frustration about what is happening with the team.

“I think the effort was always there and trying to overcome every obstacle, whether it be the turnovers, the self-inflicting mistakes that we had. The defense. We almost had a complementary football game and overcame a lot of mistake, but we never quit. There are a lot of things on this tape that we will learn from. That is the hard part. It is a loss, and we are sick of losing,” Mayfield said.

The fans are sick of losing too.

Browns fans took to social media after the game.

“I think it is a factor of not focusing, not concentrating. Sometimes, it is playing with emotion instead of passion. After the whistle [penalties] are emotion instead of passion. During the play, it is technique, being lazy or not doing your job,” said Kitchens.

The Browns now fall to 2-4 on the season.

They have a bye next week before traveling to New England on Oct. 27.