Teen now charged with aggravated murder after grandfather dies in fire police say he intentionally started

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron police say a 15-year-old boy has now been charged with aggravated murder following the death of his grandfather from a September fire that authorities say the teen intentionally set.

Akron police say on October 11, the victim, identified as Thomas Allen III, 71, died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the fire.

Allen's grandson has also been charged with aggravated arson and cruelty to animals, as the family's dog also died in the fire.

On September 23 at 1 a.m., Akron police and fire responded to Cranz Pl. for a house fire. The 71-year-old man was rescued from the second floor and taken to the hospital in serious condition, at the time.

Police say, while interviewing the grandson, he admitted to starting the fire. The teen was taken into custody.

