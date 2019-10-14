Some describe Kent State suspect accused of stalking sororities as living a double life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Ohio -- The suspect charged with stalking sororities at Kent State University while wearing nothing on one occasion and only a Speedo on two others appears to have lived what some acquaintances describe as a double life.

Steven Franzreb, 43, of North Royalton, was arrested Friday night and charged with menacing by stalking, a fourth degree felony.

Neighbors of the Albion Street home, where he has lived alone for the past two years, say Franzreb kept to himself and rarely, if ever, had visitors.

Franzreb worked as a bartender at a Broadview Heights restaurant where acquaintances say he was very well known and well liked.

Close acquaintances confidentially speaking with FOX 8 News say they are shocked by the accusations, saying he would go out socializing after work, would play Pokemon Go at night, was a big Cleveland Indians fan as well as a fan of the Star Wars movies.

In Strongsville, however, Franzreb's troubling new charges are similar to charges filed following a disturbing incident in 2017.

Police reports shared with FOX 8 News show that two women who had been shopping at the SouthPark Mall were on their way to their car in the mall's north parking lot when a man started driving up to them slowly.

The women reported to police that when they looked in the car they saw that he was completely naked and was touching his private parts.

The women followed the car out of the parking lot sharing the tag number with police, who arrested Franzreb in the driveway of his home and charged him with public indecency.

He was arrested by Kent police along with U.S. Marshals at the restaurant where he works.

On his social media accounts, Franzreb identifies himself as a graduate of Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls but he has no known ties to Kent State University.

What influenced him to drive an hour from his home to Kent to allegedly taunt sorority members is not clear.

Police also believe he had an accomplice after listening to audio of him speaking with a female voice on his cell phone while pacing back and forth in front of one of the sorority houses on his most recent visit.

Since his arrest he has been uncooperative with police who are happy that a suspect is in custody but still uncertain of his exact motive.

Franzreb remains in custody in Portage County where he is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.

