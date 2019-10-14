Police identify suspects in Euclid High School teacher assault, charges expected soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio-- Police identified the students involved in an assault of a teacher at Euclid High School last week.

Police said the students were fighting with each other around 11:30 a.m. last Tuesday when the teacher tried to break up the fight and was assaulted.

"The teacher was hit multiple times," said Euclid Resource Officer Steve Shubert. "We are currently trying to pull up any extra video before we charge these individuals."

Once police finish the investigation, they will consult with the prosecutor's office to determine what charges to file.

Police said the teacher was hit in the eye and required medical treatment.

"This is a teacher who cares for the students and was trying to do the right thing, and in the process is attacked and assaulted," said Euclid Chief Scott Meyer.

The Euclid City School District released a statement saying it is working the police department and "the safety and security" of students, staff, and the community remains a top priority.

"I think the community, the students, the staff, I think everybody is in agreement that this type of behavior is something we just can't tolerate," the chief said.