Mentor barber accommodates request for 7-year-old boy with autism

MENTOR, Ohio-- A potentially traumatizing haircut for a 7-year-old with autism turned into one to remember for his family thanks to a Mentor barbershop owner they say accommodated their unique request.

"We try to make it an equal playing field for everybody and we try to adapt to that you know person and try to make it a personal experience for them," said Marco Conti the owner of Marky Fresh Barbershop.

Conti said owning the largest barbershop in Mentor comes with a responsibility to make everyone who sits in his chairs feels welcome.

When he was asked to cut Brycen Juby's hair after the barbershop closed, in order to make him feel more comfortable, Conti said he did not hesitate.

"He was comfortable outside so why not just bring a chair outside and do the hair cut outside," Conti said.

The moment captured in heartwarming picture. It shows Brycen's dad cradling his son's face and Conti cutting his hair in a chair outside.

"He was so accommodating and reassured me that everything would be great and it was," said Ashley Juby , Brycen's mom.

Brycen's professional haircut is marking a monumental year. His mother said it's his first year in public school and picture day is this week.

"It's really part of the experience," Conti said. "We want everyone that comes in here to feel good and leave even better."