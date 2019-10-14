Memorable message: ODOT is taking submissions for statewide message boards

Posted 7:02 am, October 14, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio – “Camp in Ohio State Parks, not the left lane,” is one witty message you might have seen on highway message boards across the state of Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking for your ideas to help promote safety on the roads.

The winning entry will be on message boards across the state.

You can submit your entry here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.