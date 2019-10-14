Memorable message: ODOT is taking submissions for statewide message boards

CLEVELAND, Ohio – “Camp in Ohio State Parks, not the left lane,” is one witty message you might have seen on highway message boards across the state of Ohio.

When driving on a multi-lane highway, stay right unless passing. We're reminding you with this message on more than 130 digital signs across the state. pic.twitter.com/2oP6K83QAX — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) October 9, 2019

The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking for your ideas to help promote safety on the roads.

The winning entry will be on message boards across the state.

You can submit your entry here.