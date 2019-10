MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Medina Township Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Hayden Wissner was last seen at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday and left the cell phone at home.

Hayden was last seen wearing a black beanie hat. The teen is 5 foot 4 and weighs 110 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call Medina Township police at 330-723-5191.