Mansfield police warn of two women posing as children services employees

MANSFIELD, Ohio-- Mansfield police are warning the public to be on the lookout for two women who have been trying to enter homes by posing as Richland County Children Services employees.

The woman approached a home near Sycamore Street and West 3rd Street; wearing fake id badges, and identifying themselves as child welfare workers, according to police.

“They said we need to talk to you about an 11 and 15 year old,” said Tim Harless, Richland County Children Services director of community outreach and programming.

When the homeowner told the women that her children were grown, the nefarious duo then tried to force their way inside the home.

“The individuals said, 'Let’s just go into the house and talk about this,' and she said, 'Absolutely not you’re not going into my house,'" Harless said.

The homeowner called police, and suspects appeared to approach another home before quickly fleeing.

Harless called the situation disturbing.

“What were they thinking and what were they attempting to do at that point? Were they casing the house?”

The IDs of the women were wearing were clearly fake, according to the witness.

Authorities are advising people to never let someone into your home without proper identification and/or if they are acting in such a way as to make you feel uncomfortable.

Harless said proper identification badges are government issued, with the employees picture on front, signed on the back by the agency's director.

“And we also all have the same lanyard with our agency logo on it,” Harless said.

If anyone has questions, they can also double check an employees identity by calling Richland County Children Services directly at 419-774-4100.

Mansfield police are also asking anyone with information about the women to call them at 419-755-9724 and ask for Officer Charles Hamilton and/or a supervisor.