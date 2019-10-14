Lorain sheriff: Registered sex offender raped teen at pool party

Posted 11:36 am, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:44AM, October 14, 2019

Samuel William Wolff

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio – The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Samuel William Wolff, 41.

The sheriff’s office reports they began investigating a complaint regarding a sex act involving a juvenile and Wolff in August.

A warrant for Wolff’s arrest on rape charges was issued in October.

Wolff was arrested and released on $50,000 bond.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office reports Wolff was registered as a sex offender after being convicted on a 2009 case involving a 14-year-old victim.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.