× Lorain sheriff: Registered sex offender raped teen at pool party

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio – The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Samuel William Wolff, 41.

The sheriff’s office reports they began investigating a complaint regarding a sex act involving a juvenile and Wolff in August.

A warrant for Wolff’s arrest on rape charges was issued in October.

Wolff was arrested and released on $50,000 bond.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office reports Wolff was registered as a sex offender after being convicted on a 2009 case involving a 14-year-old victim.