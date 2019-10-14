LIVE: Cleveland’s Columbus Day Parade kicks off in Little Italy



CLEVELAND, Ohio – Although some cities have done away with Columbus Day, Cleveland’s City Council rejected a resolution to change the name of Columbus Day.

The Columbus Day Parade is in Little Italy.

Parade Chairmain Basil Russo says it’s an important day to celebrate.

“Columbus Day recognizes the monumental historical event that began the process of over 500 years of worldwide immigration to America by people seeking a better life for their families. Columbus Day offers an opportunity for Italian Americans, as well as all other ethnic and racial groups, to collectively celebrate their respective cultures, heritage and traditions by acknowledging the sacrifices, accomplishments and contributions their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents have made to our great country,” he said in a statement.

The city council designated August 9 as Indigenous People’s Day in Cleveland.