Little boy makes ‘absolute best out of having disability’ when he dresses as Carl from ‘Up’ for Halloween

CANTON, Ohio — One little boy’s first Halloween costume is an absolute hit, for so many reasons!

Brantley Morse, who is 2½ years old, dressed as Carl from “Up.”

His mom, Brittany Morse, of Canton, posted the photos on Facebook, and everyone absolutely loved them.

She wrote, “Brantley’s first Halloween costume was a SUCCESS! He’s the perfect Carl ❤ Brantley is just over here making the absolute BEST out of having a disability, and rocking his medical equipment with his awesome halloween costume. You would never know this sweet boy has a list of chronic medical conditions, with that contagious smile that’s always on his face! Hoping to spread some positivity to everyone, especially those struggling- if this little dude can smile, so can you!”

So, how did she come up with the idea? Brittany said people kept posting pictures of the “Up” character on Facebook — and the idea took off!

Brantley absolutely loved his costume. He first wore it to a local fall festival and will wear it for trick-or-treating too.

Brittany told FOX 8 News Brantley was born four months premature and spent nine months in NICU.

She said her precious boy has endured countless ER visits, intensive care stays and has had 10 surgeries. He has cerebral palsy, stage 3 kidney disease, chronic lung disease and gastroparesis, which is a disease in which the stomach cannot empty itself of food in a normal manner.

Through it all, you’ll see a smile on his sweet face.

Brittany said her husband, Steve, works countless hours so she can be a “stay-at-hospital mom,” as she calls it.

Brantley has two older siblings and is about to become a big brother: Brittany says she’s due with a baby girl in November.