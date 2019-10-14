Lakewood bowling alley hosts Liam Neeson, wrap party for new movie

Posted 3:36 pm, October 14, 2019, by

LAKEWOOD, Ohio–  Liam Neeson has been all over Northeast Ohio filming his new movie, “The Minuteman.”

On Friday, the actor stopped by Mahall’s in Lakewood for the wrap party. He even posed for a picture with the co-owner’s son.

Staff at the bowling alley said Neeson and the crew were so nice.

Over the past few weeks, Neeson’s been spotted shooting scenes at two shops in Wellington, Charlie’s Dog House Diner in Cleveland and the Eastwood Motor Inn in Kent.

“The Minuteman” is about a rancher who helps a young boy fleeing cartel assassins.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.