Lakewood bowling alley hosts Liam Neeson, wrap party for new movie

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– Liam Neeson has been all over Northeast Ohio filming his new movie, “The Minuteman.”

On Friday, the actor stopped by Mahall’s in Lakewood for the wrap party. He even posed for a picture with the co-owner’s son.

Staff at the bowling alley said Neeson and the crew were so nice.

Over the past few weeks, Neeson’s been spotted shooting scenes at two shops in Wellington, Charlie’s Dog House Diner in Cleveland and the Eastwood Motor Inn in Kent.

“The Minuteman” is about a rancher who helps a young boy fleeing cartel assassins.