‘Everybody just do your job’: Browns coach Freddie Kitchens reacts to loss to Seahawks

BEREA, Ohio– No victory Monday for the Cleveland Browns for a second straight week after giving away a 20-6 lead to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns enter their bye week with a 2-4 record and they are looking for a way to fix the numerous problems that ail them.

“The motto today is everybody just do your job and do not worry about anybody else’s job,” said Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens on Monday. “At some point, we have to become a team. The difference between a group and a team is significant. To be a team, you have to do your job and then you bring it together collectively, and then you become a team and you trust the guy beside you that is going to do their job.”

“There is always the phrase that talent wins games, teams win championships,” said Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry. “That’s always stuck with me because no matter who is on paper, it really means nothing when you step out there.”

The Browns have plenty of talent, but it’s their attention to detail that’s been the issue. Penalties and turnovers are two things that have plagued this team all season long. On Sunday, the Browns were penalized nine times for 83 yards, they also had four turnovers, including two in the red zone.

“If you take those away – I do not know what else to do – you take turnovers away, of course, the game was won and lost right there with the turnovers. Won on their end and lost on ours. It has everything to do with turnovers,” Kitchens said.

The Browns will head to New England in two weeks to face the Patriots, the only unbeaten team in the AFC. So, what will change for the Browns between now and then?

“Hopefully, our execution becomes better,” Kitchens said. “I think we performed at a high level at times yesterday, and I think we need to become more consistent in doing that. The last drive of the game, I had no doubt we were about to move the ball down the field and score a touchdown. No doubt.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield left the field briefly on Sunday for a left hip injury. Kitchens said Monday that Mayfield is fine and that he doesn’t anticipate the Browns quarterback missing any practice time this week.

