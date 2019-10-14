Disney+ reveals everything coming to its streaming service

Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, launches November 12.

But the company is now revealing what will be available from the libraries of Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic.

In a tweet Monday, Disney+ posted a preview video of some of the titles you can expect.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12. Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

It’s not just the big names. Some lesser known Disney pictures will be included, as well, along with the long list of blockbusters from Marvel and Pixar.

More information here.