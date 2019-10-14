Cool Monday with highs in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - We’re starting off your Monday on a chilly note, definitely not as cold as yesterday but there could be a few backyards dipping as low as 40°.

A cold front is moving through bringing only patchy clouds for most of the area.

There’s a chance of showers along the I-90 corridor in Lake and Ashtabula Monday morning courtesy of a little lake enhancement with a westerly breezy, otherwise partly sunny and cooler.

Highs in the mid 50’s Columbus Day.

This week’s cool down, midweek, along with our next shot of widespread rain. Another warm-up (60’s & 70’s) as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

