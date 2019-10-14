Cool Monday with highs in the 50s

Posted 5:11 am, October 14, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio - We’re starting off your Monday on a chilly note, definitely not as cold as yesterday but there could be a few backyards dipping as low as 40°. 

A cold front is moving through bringing only patchy clouds for most of the area. 

There’s a chance of showers along the I-90 corridor in Lake and Ashtabula Monday morning courtesy of a little lake enhancement with a westerly breezy, otherwise partly sunny and cooler. 

Highs in the mid 50’s Columbus Day.

This week’s cool down, midweek, along with our next shot of widespread rain.  Another warm-up (60’s & 70’s) as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More weather information here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.