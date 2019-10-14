Community activists call for end to gun violence after murder of 6-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Several community activist groups gathered at Cleveland City Hall Monday night, calling on city leaders to help stop the gun violence.

“We need as a community to stand together. We need to organize to prevent these types of atrocities from happening again. If we are not safe in our homes, we are not safe anywhere,” said Sister Alonda Sales, organizer.

One week ago, 6-year-old Lyric Melodi Lawson was shot and killed while sleeping in a home on East 171st Street. Her family said the house was shot 28 times.

In light of her murder and many other children killed in Cleveland, community activists called on concerned citizens to take a stand against gun violence. They also demanded that elected officials make the necessary changes to make the streets safe again.

“Our children are walking. Unless we start to cleanup our own mess, none of this will change,” Sales said

