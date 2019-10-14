Cleveland City Council honors FOX 8 anchors Gabe Spiegel, Todd Meany for Down syndrome advocacy

CLEVELAND– Cleveland City Council honored FOX 8 News anchors Gabe Spiegel and Todd Meany during Monday night’s meeting.

Every year, council recognizes individuals for Cleveland’s Autism Awareness Day, which is Oct. 12.

The two anchors work with Special Olympics Ohio and the Upside of Downs Northeast Ohio, which provides support, education and advocacy for people with Down syndrome. The organization aids more than 1,000 people in our area.

“This is not about us. This is not about FOX 8. It’s about these wonderful people with disabilities. But I like to say diss the ‘dis,’ I like to focus on the abilities of these individuals,” Spiegel said. “My son is 15, and I believe everybody with Down syndrome and all people with special needs, they actually are special because they have superpowers. It’s up to you and me to figure out what those superpowers are. My son has the uncanny ability for walking into a room and lighting it up and make everybody happy.”

Spiegel emceed the Northeast Ohio Buddy Walk in August and Meany served as the master of ceremonies at the Sunburst Gala.

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month.