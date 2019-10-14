Cars, homes vandalized in New Franklin neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio– Police in Summit County are looking for the people who vandalized cars, homes and street signs, leaving a trail of vulgar and racist graffiti.

New Franklin police said the vandals struck between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the area of Peggy Ann Drive and Zeletta Drive, damaging property belonging to more than a dozen people. The culprits spray painted graphic images and a racist slur on cars, homes and street signs.

Sam Hettich said five cars parked in his driveway were vandalized.

“I was just shocked about why someone would do that to our cars,” he said. “It was really just kind of disgusting to see.”

Detective Nick Bollas said investigators are collecting evidence and believe at least two people were involved. He said police are investigating if the crime was in any way racially motivated.

“That's something that has to be looked into, but first we want to find out who did this,” he said.

Bollas said police are also exploring a possible connection to other recent vandalism of nearby street signs which referenced the school resource officer’s name.

New Franklin police are asking anyone with information and anyone who may have surveillance video to call police at 330-882-3281.