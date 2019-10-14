Amazon delivery contractor lays off dozens at Euclid facility

Amazon.com packages await shipment at the Indianapolis Mail Processing Annex December 15, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

EUCLID, Ohio– An Amazon delivery-service partner laid off more than 60 people from its facility in Euclid this month.

The layoffs at Inpax Final Mile Delivery Inc. are expected to be permanent, and affect one manager, three dispatchers and 60 drivers, the company said in a letter.

Nearly 2,000 employees at delivery contracting companies nationwide have lost their jobs in recent weeks. According to Business Insider, Inpax and Urban Mobility Now laid off more than 900 works, while Letter Ride eliminated about 900.

The companies provide last-mile delivery services and typically work for Amazon exclusively.

