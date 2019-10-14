Activists plan news conference after murder of 6-year-old Cleveland girl

CLEVELAND– Community activists continue to pursue justice following the murder of a 6-year-old girl in Cleveland.

Lyric-Melodi Lawson was sleeping inside her home on East 171st Street on Oct. 5 when she was killed in a drive-by shooting. No suspects have been arrested in the homicide.

Members of Black on Black Crime Inc. planned a news conference for Monday evening to call for an end to the recent gun violence, especially those involving young children. The group cited the murders of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson, 3-year-old Major Howard and 12-year-old Abdel Latif Bashiti.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tips can remain anonymous and are accepted online here.

