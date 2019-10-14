3-year-old daughter of ‘Hamilton’ star dies from severe form of epilepsy

“Hamilton” star Miguel Cervantes and his wife, Kelly, are mourning the loss of their 3-year-old daughter.
Adilaide died of a severe form of epilepsy over the weekend.
She was diagnosed when she was 7-months-old.
Kelly Cervantes posted a photo of an empty bed on Twitter announcing the news.
The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Adelaide left us early Saturday. She went peacefully in my arms, surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain + seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after 💔💜 pic.twitter.com/bf46YCODM7
Kelly Cervantes said in her blog that Adelaide was suffering from a “neuro-degenerative” condition with no cure that caused her brain to deteriorate.
