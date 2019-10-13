× ‘We’re sick of losing’: Cleveland Browns licking their wounds after tough loss against the Seahawks

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are licking their wounds after suffering their fourth loss of the season against the Seahawks on Sunday.

The team came out swinging in the first quarter with quarterback Baker Mayfield scoring his first rushing touchdown of his career.

The excitement was short lived as the Seahawks quickly made a come back, securing their victory in the fourth quarter. (32 to 28)

Fans wasted no time venting about the game on social media, with some arguing the officials favored the Seahawks and were calling too many penalties on the Browns.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens chose not to comment on the claims during the post game press conference.

“I am not commenting on officiating. I got a memo the other day. I am not commenting on it. You guys saw the game,” he said.

He said the players fought hard but too many mistakes were made.

“Felt total confidence in the fact that we could have taken the ball down and scored a touchdown. We were not able to do that. Any time you get backed up first-and 20 or second-and-20, it becomes very difficult to move the ball. That has to stop,” said Kitchens.

Baker Mayfield’s left hip injury was also brought up by reporters. He left the game temporarily.

“There was no conversation. It was not even a thought,” he said.

He said today’s loss was a tough one, especially since it happened again at home, where the Browns are 0-3 this season.

“Any loss hurts. Losing at home sucks. We have played three games here and lost three of them. It hurts, especially when it was a game that we really felt like we needed,” said Mayfield.

He said the effort was there but there is still a lot of work to be done.

“I think the effort was always there and trying to overcome every obstacle, whether it be the turnovers, the self-inflicting mistakes that we had. The defense. We almost had a complementary football game and overcame a lot of mistake, but we never quit,” he said. There are a lot of things on this tape that we will learn from. That is the hard part. It is a loss, and we are sick of losing.”

The Browns will have their BYE week next week before traveling to New England to face the Patriots on Sunday, October 27.