UPS driver follows doormat instructions and ‘hides’ woman’s package from husband

LINDALE, Texas — This delivery driver sure follows directions!

Ebony Freeman got a new doormat from a friend which has specific instructions.

“Please hide packages from husband,” the rug reads.

Freeman placed the rug outside of her Texas home’s front door, not expecting that it would actually inspire action from delivery drivers.

Then, last week Freeman received a delivery that prompted her to post a now viral photo to Facebook. She shared that photo with FOX 8.

The photo shows a package hidden under her doormat and is captioned “Oh my god look! The UPS guy actually hid it under the rug!”

Freeman’s Facebook post has been shared over 43,000 times.