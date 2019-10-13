Sunday Forecast: Cold start to your morning, warming up a bit this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A cold start today! Several backyards in the mid 30s this morning. Brrr! Those near the lake are hanging out in the low 40s. Do you have frost? The FROST ADVISORY continues until 10 a.m. for counties shaded in light blue.

We rebound back into the mid 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Here is the kickoff forecast: GO BROWNS!

The Full Hunter’s (“Falling Leaves”) moon is today. Look up! Clear sky overhead.

Next week’s cool down will begin midweek followed by another warm-up (60s & 70s) the week of October 20.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

