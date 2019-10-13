‘Kitchens has to go’: Browns fans take to Twitter to vent about Browns upset against Seahawks

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns kept fans on the edge of their seats during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Even though both teams put up a good fight, the Seahawks came out on top 32 to 28.

The Browns had some memorable moments throughout the first and second half, including quarterback Baker Mayfield scoring his first rushing touchdown of his career.

The accomplishment got fans fired up, but the momentum was short lived as the Seahawks quickly made a come back.

Fans had a lot to say about the ups and downs of the game and were particularly upset with the officials.

They thought they had too many inconsistencies and were calling too many penalties.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was also the target for some on social media.

