Kent State releases statement following arrest of man showing up at sorority houses nearly nude

KENT, Ohio — Kent State University released a statement Sunday responding to police’s arrest of an alleged prowler near the college campus.

Steven Franzreb, 43, of North Royalton, is accused of showing up nearly naked outside of KSU sorority houses.

Police said the investigation started on Aug. 22 when the man showed up completely nude to a sorority house. A few days later, he returned wearing a Speedo.

Another incident occurred earlier this month, when he showed up at a different Kent State sorority house, again wearing a Speedo, according to police. He walked onto the porch and waved at the doorbell camera. Kent police said the man was talking on the phone or using FaceTime.

Police said the suspect also sent photos of himself with disparaging messages written on his chest to sorority members via Instagram.

Franzreb was arrested without incident at around 10:30 Friday evening and is being held without bail. He faces charges of felony 4 menacing by stalking.

Now, KSU has released a statement saying they hope this arrest will give students “peace of mind.” It reads:

“On the evening of Oct. 11, the city of Kent Police Department made an arrest in the incidents involving a prowler outside sorority homes affiliated with Kent State University. As our students return to campus from fall break, we hope this will give them peace of mind. The safety of our students and community members is our top priority. We would like to thank our partners at the city of Kent, including the city of Kent Police Department, and the agencies who provided assistance with this matter, including the U.S. Marshals Service and our own Kent State Police Department.”

