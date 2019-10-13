× Hunter’s Moon lighting up the sky Sunday night

CLEVELAND — The Full Hunter’s Moon will reach peak fullness Sunday night at 5:07 p.m.

That’s according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

It is called the Full Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting and prepare for winter.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Jenn Harcher says we’re supposed to have a clear sky overhead Sunday evening so you may get a chance to see the moon.

However, if you miss it, NASA says the moon will appear full for about three days, so you can see it until Tuesday morning.

If you do see the moon, make sure to send us your photos by clicking the “submit” button below or emailing them to tips@fox8.com.

