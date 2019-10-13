Deaf woman and toddler killed after man intentionally sets apartment building on fire, officials say

DETROIT, Mich. — A woman who is deaf and her toddler were killed after a man set their apartment building on fire.

According to FOX 2, prosecutors said 24-year-old Dmarco Latham “did it to get back at his girlfriend.”

Neighbors tried to knock on 31-year-old Star Milligan’s door to warn her of the fire, but she couldn’t hear anything.

She and her two-year-old daughter died. Her eight-year-old son was able to escape, but needed medical treatment.

The TV outlet reports that Milligan tried to save her daughter by wrapping her in a blanket and using her body to protect her from the flames.

Investigators said Latham and his girlfriend had been arguing when he went into her apartment and set it on fire.

She was not there at the time.

Latham is facing several charges, including felony murder and arson. He is currently behind bars without bond.