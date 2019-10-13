× Cleveland police asking for public’s help finding missing 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Her name is Jahmahei Hannah and she lives off Bryant Avenue in Cleveland.

The department said she is 5’3″ and weighs 100 pounds.

She is wearing a maroon jacket, blue jeans, an Ohio State Buckeye shirt and camo tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department.

Police say the photo they shared is of the missing teen’s identical twin, as no picture of Jahmahei was available.