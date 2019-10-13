Cleveland family looking for answers after six-year-old girl shot and killed while sleeping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The aunt of Lyric-Melodi Lawson spoke on Sunday of the grief they have now been having to shoulder for more than a week. The six-year-old was killed in her sleep last Saturday.

The investigation still ongoing as police continue the search for a drive-by shooter who turned the family's lives upside down.

"We're trying to hold together you know," said Deirdre Selmon, Lyric's aunt. "It's gonna be an uphill battle because you know, it's hard. It's hard to even grasp the reality that it's a six-year-old that just lost her life."

Lyric's mother lived with her sister in the house that was shot at Selmon says 28 times in the early hours of October 5.

"To have a parent have to bury their child and it's supposed to be the other way around. It's hard to watch my sister go through this," said Selmon.

She said her sister has not been able to go back in the house.

Selmon is trying to help ease the minds of the siblings and cousins who were sleeping near her that night.

"It's hard to really tell the emotion of a child and as many ways as they can try to hide how they're feeling," she said.

She smiled through the pain during the interview when remembering Lyric's personality.

"Bubbly, goofy, you know, mischievous, real mischievous. She was like my mini-me," she said.

Lyric's life touched many, even if they didn't know her, as evidenced at a vigil Monday at her school and the house on E. 171st.

Selmon now asking the community for help with housing as they continue on this difficult journey.

A GoFundMe page, 'Justice for Lyric-Melodi Lawson,' saying in the description that the $20,000 goal will never heal the void in their hearts, but will help them recover a life and some kind of sanity.

"We not big on asking people for help. It's the reason that we work as hard as we do," said Selmon.

Lyric's family is continuing to ask for anyone with information to come forward.

A news conference is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. by her family and several activist organizations to call on the community to take a stand against gun violence. It will be held in Cleveland City Council Chambers and will address other Cleveland deaths involving children.