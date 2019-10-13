Cleveland Browns looking for 1st home victory of the season as they take on Seattle

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns take on the Seattle Seahawks at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The Browns are looking for a win after getting roughed up by the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. If Cleveland wins Sunday, it would be their first home victory of the 2019 season.

The Seahawks (4-1) are one of the top teams in the NFC and have a talented pool of players, including one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

However, head coach Freddie Kitchens said his guys are ready to take on the Seahawks.

“I thought we had a good week of preparation. We had a good, crisp Friday. I think our guys are focused and ready for a challenge,” said Kitchens.

The following Browns will be inactive for Sunday’s game:

WR Taywan Taylor

WR Damion Ratley

CB Denzel Ward

CB Greedy Williams

DE Genard Avery

C Austin Corbett

T Kendall Lamm

T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell will continue to start at cornerback for Williams and Ward.

WR Rashard Higgins is active for the first time since he sustained a knee injury Week 1 against the Titans.

Kick off is at 1 p.m. on FOX 8.

