Chance of showers for some on Monday, temps drop back into mid 50s

CLEVELAND — A cold start to today with several backyards in the mid 30s this morning. Brrr! Did you have frost?

We rebounded back into the mid 60s this afternoon with the help of a southerly breeze. Wind gusts have approached 30 mph.

Tonight’s temperatures will dip into the low 40s near the lake to upper 30s inland. Patchy clouds will obstruct your view at times.

There’s a chance of showers along the I-90 corridor in Lake and Ashtabula on Monday, otherwise patchy clouds and cooler thanks to a cold front swinging in. Highs drop back into the mid 50s.

This week’s cool down is midweek along with our next shot of widespread rain. Another warm-up (60s & 70s) as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: