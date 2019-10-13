Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Alabama girl abducted from birthday party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The state of Alabama has issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl who was abducted at a birthday party Saturday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center, Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was last seen at the Tom Brown Village housing community in Avondale, Alabama around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities say she was possibly grabbed by an unknown man and woman in a dark-colored SUV. Officials believe the SUV may be an older model Toyota 4 Runner, black or blue in color, with rims and a tan protruding bumper.

McKinney is reportedly 3′ tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse t-shirt, leopard print shorts and yellow, white, and blue hair bows.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-0841 or call 911.