Willoughby police search for missing 17-year-old girl

Posted 11:40 am, October 12, 2019, by

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Willoughby police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

Police say Cayla Ogletree was last seen getting off a school bus near Lost Nation Road and Lakeshore Boulevard around 3 p.m. on October 7 and has not been seen since.

She left school wearing a burgundy sweater, camouflage pants and burgundy shoes.

Ogletree is 5’6″ tall and 120 pounds.  She has short greenish-blue hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sergeant Stewart at the Willoughby Police Department, (440) 953-4210.

