What’s your favorite Halloween candy? Poll says Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups takes top spot

If you’re still trying to figure out what kind of candy you want to buy for Halloween, we’ve got the answer.

A new poll from Monmouth University said more than 36% of Americans prefer Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Snickers came in second place with 18% of the votes.

The next closest three were Hershey’s, M&M’s and Candy Corn.

“We don’t know if (Candy Corn) is one of the top-eaten candies, but it does have a fan base,” said Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray.

The poll found that Reese’s seemed to be most popular among those in the midwest while Snickers was favored in the the west.