Frost advisory in effect overnight for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Crank up the heat! Our first FROST ADVISORY has been issued. 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for counties shaded in light blue. Temperatures away from the lake will dip in the mid to low 30s. Near the lake around 40 degrees.

After a cold start, we rebound back into the low 60s Sunday afternoon, your “PICK DAY OF THE WEEKEND.”

Here is the kickoff forecast:

The Full Hunter’s (“Falling Leaves”) moon is also on tomorrow.

Next week’s cool down will begin midweek followed by another warm-up (60s & 70s) the week of October 20th.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: