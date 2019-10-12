Frost advisory in effect overnight for parts of Northeast Ohio

Posted 7:04 pm, October 12, 2019

CLEVELAND — Crank up the heat! Our first FROST ADVISORY has been issued.  2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for counties shaded in light blue.  Temperatures away from the lake will dip in the mid to low 30s. Near the lake around 40 degrees.

After a cold start, we rebound back into the low 60s Sunday afternoon, your “PICK DAY OF THE WEEKEND.”

Here is the kickoff forecast:

The Full Hunter’s (“Falling Leaves”) moon is also on tomorrow.

Next week’s cool down will begin midweek followed by another warm-up (60s & 70s) the week of October 20th.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

