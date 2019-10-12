Thousands hit the pavement for the 16th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A chilly October Saturday morning couldn’t keep thousands from walking in the 16th annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk, which was hosted by Fox 8's Tracy McCool.

"It is such an honor to be out here with you each and every year," she told the crowd.

While some walked in memory of loved ones lost, others are walking in honor of those currently fighting the great fight.

"I was just diagnosed April 30th and so we thought we'd get involved and just hopefully give back in some way," said Angie Caldwell.

Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation, and there’s so much more than just walking.

Supporters raise money to help the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking research and provide patient services.

"Money goes to research, money goes to transportation for patients here in Cleveland who are receiving chemo and radiation and we have Hope Lodge, for a place for people to stay that can't travel while they're getting treatment at many of our wonderful centers here," said ACS Executive, Donna Ferrante.

This year alone, more than 268,000 men and women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 42,000 will die.

And with each year that passes, supporters are hoping the world will be one step closer to a cure.

"We really need to eradicate this disease. It's horrible," said Christine Stanley.