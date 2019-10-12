× Thousands attend the ‘Making Strides’ walk for breast cancer awareness in Public Square

CLEVELAND — Thousands of local breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers and community members are uniting together to help battle breast cancer at the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K walk.

Attendees gathered in Public Square Saturday for the 8 a.m. race and 10 a.m. run.

This noncompetitive event, being emceed by FOX 8’s own Tracy McCool, is aimed at raising awareness and funds to end breast cancer. It also offers hope to ensure no one faces breast cancer alone.

According to race organizers, more than 6,000 people participated in last year’s race, raising more than $500,000 for the American Cancer Society to invest in groundbreaking research, support those impacted by breast cancer and help people reduce their breast cancer risk.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 268,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year year and 41,760 will die from the disease. Additionally, approximately 2,670 men are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year with 500 deaths.

Since 1993, over 15 million supporters have raised more than $935 million to help end breast cancer and these walks are held more than 200 communities nationwide.

Northeast Ohio will be Making Strides again on October 20 at Malone University in Canton. Click here for more information and a list of community events.

