St. Ed’s beats St. Ignatius 7-3 in the 59th Meeting of the ‘Holy War’

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Points were hard to come by in the 59th meeting of the ‘Holy War’ at Lakewood Stadium.

St. Ignatius was the first team with a chance to put points on the board but Rory McConville missed a field goal as time expired at the end of the first half to leave the game scoreless at the intermission.

The Wildcats did manage to score the first points of the game in the third quarter when Declan Mangan connected on a 49-yard field goal to give St. Ignatius a 3-0 lead.

The Wildcats kept the Eagles out of the endzone and off the scoreboard for three quarters, but in the fourth, St. Ed’s managed a nice drive that ended when Joe Formani weaved his way through the St. Ignatius defense to give St. Ed’s a 7-3 lead on a 6-yard touchdown run.

The Wildcats were racing the fourth quarter clock, trying to regain the lead from St. Ed’s but as Griffin Hanna was looking deep for his receiver, Zach Chatmon sealed the win for St. Ed’s with an interception. The Eagles won, 7-3, and improved to 6-1 on the season. St. Ignatius fell to 3-4.

St. Ed’s picked up their 26th win in the series.