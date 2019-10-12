Saturday Forecast: Showers coming to an end this morning; chilly day ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Showers coming to an end this morning. Showers and drizzle are currently east of of I-77 and should taper off by 10 a.m. The dramatic temperature drop ensues, so grab a jacket - you’re going to need it today. Temperatures are expected to be around 30° colder than Friday! Highs this afternoon only in the low 50’s. At least we’ll bring back the sunshine later today.

The PICK DAY OF THE WEEKEND is Sunday. The Full Hunter’s (“Falling Leaves”) moon is also on Sunday. Here is the kickoff forecast for Sunday:

Next week’s cool down will begin midweek followed by another warm-up (60s & 70s) the week of October 20.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

