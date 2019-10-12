Retiring American Airlines pilot gives his wings to boy with Down syndrome during final flight

MIAMI, Fla. — A retiring American Airlines pilot took to Facebook recently to describe a very special moment that happened during his final flight last week.

Joe Weis said his wife Wendy was sitting in a row with a two-year-old boy named Ki, who has Down syndrome, and his mom as they returned back from Madrid.

She found out it was his first flight and told Joe about it. He then came up with a simple, yet meaningful surprise for Ki.

“Since it was my last and his first we decided to make it special. So I pinned my AA Captain wings on him after we landed in Miami. I will remember this always,” he said.

The touching moment was caught on camera and shared along with his Facebook post, which has since gone viral.

Ki was extremely excited and even said “thank you” in sign language.

“With all the negative things going on in the world, it’s just nice when people do things that are unbelievably nice,” Ki’s mother, Sarah Tamar Klitenick, told the Orlando Sentinel