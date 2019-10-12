Police: Multiple shootings throughout Cleveland in past 24 hours

Posted 10:24 am, October 12, 2019, by

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating multiple and separate shootings that occurred throughout the city over the past day.

The first shooting happened Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 3200 block of W. 100th Street.  Police say a male was shot in the hip.  His condition is currently unknown.

Around 3 p.m. a 17-year-old boy was shot in his arm and abdomen.  EMS transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center.  His condition is unknown.

Police are also investigating a shooting that occurred on E. 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue.  A male, whose age is currently unknown, was shot in the head around 6 p.m. He was taken to University Hospitals in a private vehicle. His condition is unknown.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday officials were responded to Euclid Avenue after a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg.  EMS transported him to University Hospitals.  His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding these individual incidents should contact Cleveland police.

