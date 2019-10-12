Parma police searching for 17-year-old girl reported missing in Iowa

Posted 1:01 pm, October 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:07PM, October 12, 2019

Jody Ann Palmer, 17, (left) & Stephen A. Davis, 21, (right). Courtesy of Parma Police Department

PARMA, Ohio – Parma police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Iowa Saturday morning.

Police say Jody Ann Palmer, 17, was last seen in Parma around 3:50 a.m.

She is 4’06” tall, weighs 85 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Earlier this year, in January, 21-year-old Stephen A. Davis was arrested in Parma for interference with custody in a case involving Palmer.  He currently has warrants out for his arrest from this previous case.

Davis is  5’06” tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.  He is known to frequent Parma and Cleveland.

Anyone who has any information regarding either of their whereabouts is asked to call the Parma Police Department at (440) 885-1234.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.