× Parma police searching for 17-year-old girl reported missing in Iowa

PARMA, Ohio – Parma police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Iowa Saturday morning.

Police say Jody Ann Palmer, 17, was last seen in Parma around 3:50 a.m.

She is 4’06” tall, weighs 85 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Earlier this year, in January, 21-year-old Stephen A. Davis was arrested in Parma for interference with custody in a case involving Palmer. He currently has warrants out for his arrest from this previous case.

Davis is 5’06” tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent Parma and Cleveland.

Anyone who has any information regarding either of their whereabouts is asked to call the Parma Police Department at (440) 885-1234.