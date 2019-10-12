Miriam Ortiz-Rush honored for community involvement at Cleveland park dedication

CLEVELAND – A Cleveland park is being renamed Sunday in honor of a local woman who actively served the community.

Miriam Ortiz-Rush grew up in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood and continued to serve the community throughout her adult life.

She was a long-time trustee of the Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization, was involved in many civic and non-profit groups and founded the community’s first Hispanic newspaper.

Saturday, at 12:30 p.m., Councilman Matt Zone is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and renaming the newly refurbished Lawn-Madison Park at West 75th Street and Madison Avenue to Miriam Ortiz-Rush Park.

Miriam Ortiz-Rush Park will be the city’s first park dedicated to a Latina.

“Miriam was a special person,” Councilman Zone said in a press release. “She was a tireless worker who never showed signs of fatigue or frustration. And no matter how tough a task she might face, she faced it with a smile. Today, we are honoring her positive spirit with this beautiful, peaceful, public park. And it is fitting that we are honoring her during Hispanic Heritage Month.”

The councilman will be accompanied by Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and multiple community members at Saturday’s festivities.